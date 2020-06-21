New Delhi: An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv belonging to the Indian Army made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday. Also Read - Fatwa on Chinese Goods, Muslim Clerics Urge Community to Stand With Indian Army-Government

The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land, said Army sources.

All on board including crew and passengers are said to be safe.

The Army operates a large fleet of the indigenous ALH Dhruv helicopters.