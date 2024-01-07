Derogatory Remarks Row: Indian Celebs Slam Maldives Leaders, Bat For Local Tourism

Indian celebs slammed Maldives leaders for their derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's trip to Lakshadweep drew derogatory comments from Maldives leaders and other public figures. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Indian celebrities from different walks of life presented a united a front in condemning Maldives leaders for their derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebs also expressed support for promoting indigenous beach tourism and boycotting the Island nation as a preferred tourist destination.

Here’s what various celebrities said:

‘Hateful and Racist comments’: Akshay

In a strongly worded post on his official X handle, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lashed out at Maldivian leaders for mocking PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, and comparing beach tourism in India with Maldives through “hateful and racist comments.”

“Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism,” Akshay Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The veteran actor emphasised India’s role as a major tourist contributor to the Maldives while pointing out that India sends the maximum number of tourists to the island nation.

Salman hails PM Modi’s ‘cool’ Lakshadweep trip

In a similar vein, superstar Salman Khan heaped praises on PM Modi for visiting Lakshadweep and posting ‘cool’ and beautiful pictures from the island.

“It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain,” the ‘Tiger 3’ actor posted on X.

‘Crass and Vulgar’, says Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut also hit out at Maldives MP Zahid Rameez over his racist remarks against Indians and called him “crass and vulgarly racist”.

“Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 per cent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed. Mr Zahid,

Lakshadweep’s entire population is hardly 60 thousands people, which means it’s almost untouched, unexplored and unexploited natural island. For most people tourism is not just filthy luxury, it is rather exploration of nature, alignment with the source and above all experiencing and enjoying the raw, untouched beauty of virgin beaches. Shame on you for being so crass and vulgarly racist,” the ‘Tejas’ actor posted on X.

‘Lakshadweep the place to go’: John Abraham

Actor John Abraham also took to X to laud the specialities of Lakshadweep as a tourist site and echoed the idea of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

“With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshadweep is the place to go,” said John.

Sachin, Venkatesh bat for Indian beach tourism

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to the social media platform and lauded Sindhudurg, the coastal town in Maharashtra and its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands.

“250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created,” the Master Blaster posted on X.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna for making derogatory remarks against India.

“A deputy minister using such language for our country. Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India,” said Prasad.

The lanky former fast bowler also batted for promoting coastal tourism in India.

“India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations,” Prasad posted on X.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also praised PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep.

“Discovering the enchanting allure of #Lakshadweep through Prime Minister @narendramodi’s recent visit has left me utterly spellbound! Adding this hidden gem to the top of my travel wishlist,” he said in a post on X.

The sea of outburst by Indian celebs comes amidst the row over derogatory and ‘anti-India’ remarks made by Maldives minister, leaders and other public figures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep.

PM Modi Lakshadweep visit

PM Modi visited Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

“Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep,” PM Modi posted on X.

“During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

PM’s Lakshadweep trip triggers Maldives leaders

PM Modi’s trip to Lakshadweep apparently triggered some Maldivian leaders and public figures who took the Prime Minister’s visit as a sign of India trying to encourage its domestic visitors to visit the Union Territory instead of Maldives– which gets at least 30 percent of its tourists from India.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, an alleged ‘anti-India’ figure who ran his electoral campaign on the line of ‘India Out’, is considered close to China and is scheduled for trip to Beijing from January 7-12. This is his second foreign visit after assuming office following the visit to Turkey. Notably, he departed from a long convention by not visiting India on the first official visit.

After coming to power, Muizzu has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of India-Maldives ties.

Significantly, in December last year, the Maldives said it would not renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement made with India, a Maldives-based news website, The Press, reported.

The removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu’s party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

(With agencies inputs)

