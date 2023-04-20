Home

News

India

Indian Climber Anurag Maloo, Missing On Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, Found Alive

Indian Climber Anurag Maloo, Missing On Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, Found Alive

Indian Climber Anurag Maloo, Missing On Nepal's Mount Annapurna, Found Alive

Indian Climber Anurag Maloo, Missing On Nepal's Mount Annapurna, Found Alive

New Delhi: Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing while descending Mount Annapurna in Nepal last week, was found alive in a “critical condition”. Maloo went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

“He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive,” Sudhir, his brother said was quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI.

“We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,” he added.

You may like to read

Who is Anurag Maloo

34-year-old Anurag Maloo, a prominent mountaineer, is a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan.

Anurag Maloo was awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.