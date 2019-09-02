New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard Ship Amartya on Monday rescued 13 people from a lifeboat after they abandoned a merchant ship Tridevi Prem (Hopper Dredger), near New Mangalore Port Trust Anchorage due to severe flooding onboard. The rescued people were the crew members of the merchant ship.

According to the reports, severe flooding onboard forced them to abandon the vessel at around 2:30 AM. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation for another seven personnel on-board the hopper dredger, for repair work, was undertaken by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) Tug Ocean Esteem.

What is Hopper Dredger?

A ship that has a full sailing capacity is known as Hopper Dredger. These ships are used to navigate waterways, deepen maritime canals.