Indian Coast Guard Save 12 Fishermen From Drowning Near Kerala Coast

Indian Coast Guard saved lives of 12 fishermen from drowning off Kerala coast. The public relation officer of Kerala informed through X post.

Kerala: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved as many as twelve fishermen from drowning off the Kerala coast on Friday. According to officials, the ICG successfully rescued 12 crew members of fishing boat ‘Sanju’ off Ponnani, Kerala. After the rescue, the boat as well as the crew were handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries in Azhikode, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Kochi said.

“On 11 Jan 24, Indian Coast Guard swiftly responded to a distress call from fishing boat Sanju & rescued its 12 crew off Ponnani, Kerala. Acting promptly ICG deployed ICGSAryaman, C404, C144 & CG ALH for the mission. The damage control team fm ICGSAryaman boarded the boat & initiated an intensive de-flooding operation using submersible pumps & safely escorted her back to Munambam harbour. The boat & crew was handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries, Azhikode, Kerala,” PRO Defence posted on X.

ICG Proving Their Mettle

The ICG have always proved their mettle in saving countless lives during their daring maritime rescue missions. Since its formation, ICG has successfully saved the lives of innumerable fishermen, revellers, among other who find themselves at the mercy of the open waters.

However, the ICG is not only adept at saving people from drowning and similar rescue missions, the coast guards also actively thwart smuggling bids and are a vital cog in the nation’s maritime security machinery.

It is for this reason that that Indian coast guard are known as first responders as far as maritime threats and security is concerned.

(Using inputs from ANI)

