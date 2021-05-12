New Delhi: The ‘Indian strain’ of the coronavirus or the double mutant variant which has triggered a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, has been detected in at least 44 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The UN health agency said the B1617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database “from 44 countries in all six WHO regions,” adding it had received “reports of detections from five additional countries”. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Maharashtra to be Extended by 2 More Weeks? Major Decision by State Cabinet Today

Earlier this week, the B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 or the 'Indian strain', feared to be contributing to a surge in cases in India, was designated as the Variants of Interest (VOI) by WHO, and three other variants – the British, Brazilian and South African were also added to the list. Outside India, the report said that Britain had reported the largest number of Covid cases caused by the variant. The variants are seen as more dangerous than the original version of the virus because they are either being more transmissible, deadly or able to get past some vaccine protections.

"There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility of the B.1.617. As such, we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's lead on COVID-19, told reporters.

The WHO explained that B.1.617 was added to the list because it appears to be transmitting more easily than the original virus, pointing to the “rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries”. In addition, other more contagious variants are also spreading in the country, including B.1.1.7, which was first detected in Britain.

WHO also pointed to “preliminary evidence” that the variant was more resistant to treatment with the monoclonal antibody Bamlanivimab, and also highlighted early lab studies indicating “limited reduction in neutralisation by antibodies”.

Covishield and Covaxin – the two coronavirus vaccines currently in use in India – have efficacy against the ‘Indian strain’ and show “milder” illness in case of infection post vaccination, Anurag Agrawal, the Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), previously said, citing preliminary results of a study.