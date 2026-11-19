‘Indian democracy sacred’: Rahul Gandhi says boycotting polls will end it; BJP launches attack

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that boycotting elections is off the table as it would finish democracy in India. His statement came as he was addressing the students at the University of Chicago.

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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during an open question-and-answer session with students and faculty at University of Chicago. PTI

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stressed that boycotting elections is off the table, because that would finish democracy in India, which he called “sacred”. His remarks came during a speech at the University of Chicago. He said the opposition’s plan is to keep exposing what is happening and “take the beating” until people realise the “system has been fully demolished”. The BJP, for its part, has sharpened its attack on him for repeating his vote theft allegation abroad and accuses him of spreading anti-India propaganda.

Attacking Gandhi over his remarks in Chicago, the BJP accused him of attempting to undermine the country’s democratic institutions from foreign soil. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Gandhi for making what he termed inaccurate statements about India during his foreign visits. On Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft and lack of democracy in India, Rijiju questioned how the opposition could hold protests and criticise the government if democratic freedom was absent in the country.

BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan accused Gandhi of maligning the integrity of India’s electoral process on foreign soil, alleging that his remarks reflected contempt for constitutional institutions and disdain for the country’s democratic process. In his remarks at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said, “2014 elections, we already believe that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable… we could not say anything because we had no proof.”

“Even when I got the proof and I demonstrated the proof to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said, ‘please don’t say this’. For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof,” he said during the interaction moderated by Prof Robert Pape.

“What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, okay, don’t contest the elections? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don’t want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” Gandhi said.

Opposition does not want to break electoral structure

Asserting that the opposition does not want to break the electoral structure, Gandhi said, “If the opposition were to state that it was not going to fight elections, then in the minds of the Indian people, that process would become ‘illegitimate'”. He added that “we don’t want that”.

“So, it has caused us, the whole opposition, tremendous pain but we are purposely not taking that stand and we are confident… the Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside, so it is only a question of time that structure collapses. The senior people in the Election Commission are now saying ‘we can’t do this anymore’,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi on X

Later, tagging a video clip of his remarks, Gandhi said on X, “This question keeps coming up – Why doesn’t the opposition boycott the elections in protest against BJP-EC’s vote theft? The answer is clear: For us, India’s democracy is the most sacred thing. The day the opposition stops contesting elections, the public will lose faith in democracy itself – and that is exactly what the BJP wants.”

“We will not let that faith be broken. We will endure every blow, fight for every vote, and put every truth before the country. This is not a fight for power, but for the Constitution, we were on the ground defending it, we are, and we will remain,” Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

बार-बार ये सवाल आता है – BJP-EC की वोट चोरी के खिलाफ विपक्ष चुनाव का बहिष्कार क्यों नहीं कर देता? जवाब साफ़ है: हमारे लिए भारत का लोकतंत्र सबसे पवित्र है। जिस दिन विपक्ष ने चुनाव लड़ना छोड़ा, उस दिन जनता का लोकतंत्र से भरोसा ही उठ जाएगा – और BJP यही चाहती है। हम ये भरोसा टूटने नहीं देंगे। हम हर चोट सहेंगे, हर वोट के लिए लड़ेंगे, हर सच देश के सामने रखेंगे। ये लड़ाई सत्ता की नहीं, संविधान की है – इसकी रक्षा में हम मैदान में थे, हैं और रहेंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2026

He said that soon after Independence, India was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement, which gave it a certain stature in the world, and he would love New Delhi to regain that voice on the global stage. Gandhi slammed the foreign policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is based on personal relationships with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Friendship is not the point. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend? He’s leading a structure. He’s got a whole economic system under him. He’s not going to make decisions based on whether he likes you or doesn’t like you. So these are some of the things that disturb me,” Gandhi said during the interaction.

“I don’t have a problem with being friends with Mr Modi or being friends with leaders. Friendship is not that important. What’s important is that you understand what’s going on, who you are, and where you fit,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s remarks at the University of Chicago came a day after he said in New York that India was sitting on an “economic disaster” with a massive unemployment problem while also flagging the issue of electoral “rigging”. His comments at Columbia University had also drawn a backlash from the BJP.

The BJP accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of attempting to tarnish India’s image on foreign soil. The ruling party alleged that his remarks on the country’s economy, democracy and electoral system were aimed at undermining its global standing.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday that Gandhi raised questions about all of the country’s constitutional institutions, which was ironic coming from those who frequently invoked democracy and yet were responsible for its greatest subversions.

With inputs from PTI