New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention (NRI Day Convention) and lauded the contributions made by the Indian diaspora community that continues to aid the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Indian diaspora helped in the country's fight against the pandemic by contributing to PM CARES. It is being used to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country," Modi said in his address.

The PBD Convention is a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians. The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 was 'Contributing to Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

“Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with ‘Maa Bharti’,” the prime minister said, adding that in the past, the Indian diaspora has strengthened their identity by showing their commitment for the betterment of society.

“In the last few months, I have had discussions with several heads of states. These heads of states have categorically mentioned how Persons of Indian Origin have served their societies, from doctors to social workers to even commoners.

“India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines,” he added.

PM Modi also highlighted to the Indian diaspora that the country always stands with them, adding that over 45 lakh people were rescued under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

