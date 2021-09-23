New Delhi: New parental policy has been issued by Meesho, India’s largest marketplace platform as a means to provide fulfilling employee experiences, cognizant of the efforts in caregiving and growing a family, as said in a statement on Thursday. The new policy grants a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy.Also Read - Meesho Raises $125 Million in Funding Round Led by SA-based Naspers

The new policies also reflect evolving societal beliefs and ensure non-discriminatory benefits irrespective of employee's gender or sexual identity, it added. The social commerce platform has about 1,000 employees.

The company stated that the new policy will be covered by women, men, heterogenous or same-sex couples so that they can stay present for their children and also does away with the differentiation between natural childbirth, adoption, and surrogacy.

The statement issued by Meesho also mentions that the new parental leave policy will ensure non-discrimination irrespective of gender, sexual identity, marital status, or the circumstance of parenthood, and also covers live-in partners.

Meesho, which has raised funding from Japan’s SoftBank, Prosus Ventures, and Facebook, and others, said that if the employee is a primary caregiver, they are eligible for leaves up to one year (30 weeks fully paid leave and 25 per cent pay for the next three months.

The policy mentions that if the employee is a secondary caregiver, they can avail up to 30 days of leave (applicable up to one year from adoption or childbirth).

“We are really excited about the future – because we are looking at the Policy not as a document alone but as a powerful resource that Meeshoites can tap into for help, assistance, and empathy as they navigate their careers and lives. “Most significantly, we have used this policy revamp to simplify the benefits and flexibility based on the caregiver’s role, rather than gender so Meeshoites can be entirely present for their family,” Meesho Chief HR Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said.

(With Inputs from PTI)