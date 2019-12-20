New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the role of the BJP-led government in checking and disciplining the Indian economy, while addressing the inaugural session of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in New Delhi, stated news agency ANI.

“Indian economy was headed towards disaster five to six years back; government checked and brought discipline”, stated PM Modi, as quoted by news agency PTI, at the ASSOCHAM event.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inaugural session of '100 years of ASSOCHAM(Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India)' pic.twitter.com/H9UxAtUJDu — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Talking about the Indian tax system, PM Modi stated that the country is moving towards a faceless assessment in order to ensure that there is transparency, efficiency and accountability in the tax system. Appraising the role of central government in listening to farmers, labourers and corporate world, PM Modi assured to formalise and modernise the Indian economy.

PM Modi further said that the government is on track to decriminalise offences under the Indian companies act and is working to remove the inverted duty structure.