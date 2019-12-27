New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exuded confidence that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be the first country to free itself from the ‘temporary’ effects of the slowdown in the world. He added that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur are working day and night to achieve this goal under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

“You are seeing temporary effects of global slowdown. Under leadership of Modi ji, Nirmala Sitharaman ji and Anurag ji are working day&night to fight it. I believe, Indian economy will be the first to be free from slowdown in the world,” said Amit Shah, as quoted by news agency ANI, while addressing a public rally in Shimla on the second anniversary of the BJP government led by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Meanwhile on December 17, the BJP leader Shah had said that although the Indian economy has been growing at a slow pace for the last many quarters due to a global slowdown, the country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is handling the issue in a “very good manner”, stated a report.

Speaking at the concluding day of the two-day Times Network India Economic Conclave 2019, Amit Shah rejected allegations that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought by the BJP-led government to divert people’s attention from economic issues and fall in GDP growth rate.

India’s second quarter GDP growth slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent, the weakest pace in more than six years, as manufacturing output hit a slump and consumer demand as well as private investment weakened.

In response to a question on the economic slowdown in India, Amit Shah, as quoted by news agency PTI, had said, “As far as the economy is concerned I have stated it many times that there is a global slowdown and it has been impacting India also.”

He added that the tax collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in the previous month. “Tax collection for this month is looking better,” Shah noted.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expansion rate in Q2 in FY20 moderated from 5 per cent recorded in April-June 2019 and is much weaker than the 7 per cent growth posted in July- September 2018, according to official data released last month.

The RBI has already revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy, while keeping the benchmark interest rates unchanged on concerns of headline inflation breaching its medium-term target despite a worrying slowdown in the economy.

In a sign of economic slowdown, industrial production shrank for third consecutive month in October by 3.8 per cent, mainly due to output fall in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, as per official data released last week.

