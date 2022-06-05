Kuwait City: India on Sunday told Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Muslims.Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

The spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait, in response to a media query regarding the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on offensive tweets in India, said, “Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India. Also Read - Who Is Nupur Sharma In Centre Of Storm Over Remarks On Prophet

“Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality, or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. Also Read - After Qatar, Kuwait Summons Indian Envoy Over Nupur Sharma’s Remarks On Prophet Muhammad

“Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements,” said the spokesperson.

“In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further urged to work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities and Prophet Mohammed.

(With agency inputs)