New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kyiv is open and continues to operate while the government is working to find a “solution in this difficult situation”, India’s Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy said on Thursday as Russian troops invaded Ukraine.Also Read - President Zelenskyy Calls On Ukrainians To Come Forward and Defend Country After Russia Wage War on Ukraine

The Indian envoy said the situation in Ukraine is “highly tense and very uncertain” and urged stranded citizens to return to familiar locations. “I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety. The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude. The Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv,” the Indian envoy said.

“Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation. Those are stranded in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that they can temporarily lodge there. We have already reached out to the Indian diaspora and have requested them to assist you to the best of your abilities,” Satpathy said.

“As of now, the government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India are seized of the situation and working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation. I will reach out to you with more information,” the Indian envoy said.

The Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv; We are working on mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation, says Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy pic.twitter.com/e5SkAI1TS1 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

What MEA Said

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has discussed the “grave situation in Ukraine” with European Union (EU) on how country would contribute to “de-escalation efforts”.

“Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

Union Minister of State For External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the MEA is taking steps to bring back nearly 18,000 Indian nationals including students from Ukraine.

“MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians incl students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians,” Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians incl students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians: V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA pic.twitter.com/Hq8mBGCQBd — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

India issues helpline numbers for stranded citizens