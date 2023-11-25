‘We Were Convicted Even Before…’: Indian Envoy Slams Canada On Nijjar Killing Claims

India had rejected the allegations and called them "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa asked a senior Indian diplomat to leave.

New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has raised objections to the fact that New Delhi was “convicted” even as the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil was not fully concluded. In an interview with CTV, a Canadian news channel, Verma asked whether it was the ‘rule of law’ to declare India a convict.

India and Canada saw a massive diplomatic row over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation of possible Indian government involvement in the murder of Nijjar earlier this year. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

Urging Canada to release evidence to back up its allegation in connection with the killing, the Indian envoy maintained that New Delhi would look into anything “very specific and relevant” is communicated to them to back up Justin Trudeau’s allegations.

When asked about the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau of possible Indian government’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing, Verma said, “There are two points on that. One is that, even without the investigation being concluded, India was convicted. Is that a rule of law?”

On being asked “how was India convicted”, the high commissioner said, “Because India was asked to cooperate and if you look at the typical criminal terminology, when someone asks to cooperate, it means you have already been convicted and you better cooperate”.

“So, we took it in a very different interpretation. But, we have always said that if there is anything very specific and relevant, and communicated to us. We will look into it,” the Indian envoy added.

On being asked why “why was India not cooperating” in the investigation after Trudeau’s allegations, Verma replied, “There are two points. One is that even before the investigation being completed, India was convicted. Is that a rule of law?”

The senior diplomat has time and again iterated India’s stance on the allegations. In the latest interview with The Globe and Mail, Verma restated that Canada and its allies have not presented solid proof regarding Nijjar’s murder.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations of Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil earlier this year. Nijjar was shot dead outside Gurdwara in Canada’s Surrey on June 18.

Earlier this week, India resumed the electronic visa services for eligible Canadian citizens with effect from November 22, 2023. This came after India decided to resume visa services in Canada for four categories after a considered review of the security situation last month.

In October, Canada pulled out 41 diplomats from India and also halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates in the wake of the Union government’s decision to strip them of their immunity.

This came after New Delhi conveyed its concerns to Ottawa over the disproportionate number of diplomats in India and sought’parity’ in diplomatic strength.

