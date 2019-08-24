New Delhi: After Indian and Pakistan suspended the services of Samjhauta Express train on respective sides amid tense situation in J&K due to abrogation of Article 370 revoking its special status, many Indian families have been stuck on the other side of the border.

A family from Godhra, Gujarat, who went to Pakistan to meet their relatives, have requested the government to arrange for their return.

Pakistan discontinued the services of Samjahuta as well as Thar Express after India’s step vis-a-vis J&K.

The train from both Lahore and Delhi goes to Attari where Delhi-bound passengers coming from Lahore get on to an Indian train. Similarly, Lahore-bound passengers board the Pakistani train that goes back to Wagah and then on to Lahore.

Pakistan’s railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had said at a press conference in Islamabad that the coaches of the Samjhauta Express will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid. “Till I am Railways minister, Samjhauta Express train service will not operate,” he said.

After India’s decision to scrap Article 370 pertaining to J&K’s special status, Pakistan had not only asked the Indian High Commissioner to leave and but also suspended trade between the countries.