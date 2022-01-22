New Delhi: Seven Indian nationals have been arrested after a family of four, including a baby and a teenager, froze to death along the US-Canada border. Authorities believe that the four Indian nationals who died along the US-Canada border may be a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. A probe was underway into a larger human smuggling operation and authorities said the arrested seven Indians are believed to be from Gujarat and illegally present in the US.Also Read - India Sees Slight Dip in Covid With 3.37L Fresh Cases, Recovery Rate at 93%; Omicron Tally at 10,050

A criminal complaint was filed on Friday in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota against 47-year-old US citizen Steve Shand, who has been charged with human smuggling, news agency PTI reported.

Shand, a "suspected smuggler of undocumented foreign nationals, was arrested near the US/Canadian border for transporting two Indian nationals, who were illegally present in the US. The two Indian nationals have been identified as SP' and YP' in the complaint.

The complaint said that five Indian nationals illegally present in the United States were also identified and arrested around the time of Shand's arrest.

All the foreign nationals spoke Gujarati, a language spoken in Gujarat in western India. Most had limited or no English language speaking ability, the complaint said, adding that there are significant Gujarati populations outside of India, including in Canada and the US.

While Shand and the two passengers were being transported to the Pembina Border Patrol Station in North Dakota, law enforcement encountered five additional Indian nationals approximately a quarter mile south of the Canadian border walking in the direction of where Shand was arrested. They appeared to be headed to an unstaffed gas plant located in St. Vincent, Minnesota.

The family of four Indian nationals, including an infant, froze to death along the US-Canada border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP said at a press conference that RCMP officers discovered the bodies of three individuals – an adult male, adult female and an infant – on the Canadian side of the border.

Fearing there may be additional victims, officers continued their search and located the body of another male believed at this time to be a teen.

The five Indian nationals told authorities that they had walked across the border expecting to be picked up by someone. They said they had been walking around for over 11 hours. One of the group members was carrying a backpack that did not belong to him. He told authorities that he was carrying the backpack for a family of four Indian nationals that had earlier walked with his group but had separated during the night.

The backpack contained children’s clothes, a diaper, toys, and some children’s medication. According to court documents, later during the day on January 19, USBP received a report from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that four bodies were found frozen just inside the Canadian side of the international border. The dead bodies were tentatively identified as the family of four that was separated.

The criminal complaint against Shand said that the investigation into the death of the four individuals in Canada is ongoing along with an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation of which Shand is suspected of being a part. The complaint also added that one of the Indian nationals apprehended provided limited information to Border Patrol.

He reported that he paid a significant amount of money to enter Canada from India under fraudulently obtained student visa. He did not intend to study in Canada but rather to illegally enter the United States. He had crossed the border into the United States on foot and had expected to be picked up by an individual who would drive him to his uncle’s residence in Chicago, it said.