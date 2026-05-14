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Indian-flagged ship hit with missiles near Oman as West Asia conflict intensifies

Indian-flagged ship hit with missiles near Oman as West Asia conflict intensifies

Indian-flagged ship hit with missiles near Oman as West Asia conflict intensifies.

An Indian ship crossing Strait of Hormuz (Photo Credit: REUTERS)

Strait of Hormuz update: In a global development that has taken the world by surprise, an Indian-flagged commercial ship was attacked with missiles near Strait of Hormuz while it passing close to Oman. In response to the attack, all Indian crew members onboard the vessel are safe after being rescued by Omani authorities. As per the update, the vessel was travelling from Berbera Port in Somalia to Sharjah when it was attacked with missiles. The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region and renewed concerns over the safety of international maritime routes and commercial vessels operating in West Asian waters. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development near Strait of Hormuz and how has Ministry of External Affairs reacted on the same.

How has MEA reacted on the attack on India-flagged ship?

In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “deplores” the repeated targeting of civilian vessels and innocent mariners operating in international waters.

Also read: Sailor from Gujarat killed as Indian ship comes in direct line of fire in Strait of Hormuz

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the statement said.

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How was the India-flagged ship attacked near Hormuz?

According to a report carried by news agency IANS quoting global reports, the Gujarat-owned cargo ship MSV Haji Ali sank after it was struck by what preliminary reports described as a drone or missile-like projectile on May 13 while sailing through Omani waters.

In an official statement, the MEA said, “The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable, and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted.”

Also read: Iran formalises control over Strait of Hormuz with formation of new agency

What is the status of Indian crew members onboard?

The Ministry also confirmed that all Indian crew members onboard the vessel were safe and thanked the Omani authorities for carrying out the rescue operation promptly.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the statement added.

Teams from the Oman Coast Guard launched a swift rescue operation and safely evacuated all 14 crew members despite the ship catching fire after the strike.

(With inputs from agencies)

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