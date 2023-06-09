Home

From Pani Puri to Achaari Paneer: How Indian Street Food Delights Foreign Leaders

The latest personality adding to this list is Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan Hiroshi Suzuki who recently enjoyed the Indian street snacks.

PM Modi with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Indian food enjoys a global reputation and is adored by people worldwide, including Hollywood celebrities and world leaders, who appreciate the spicy and tangy flavours of these dishes.

The latest addition to the list is Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, who recently savoured Indian street snacks. A video clip of the Japanese envoy trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune went viral on the internet, receiving widespread praise. While attending an event in Pune, Suzuki took to the city’s streets in search of famous Indian street foods.

In the video, he can be seen trying Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, the Japanese envoy had a minor complaint for the street vendors, mentioning that the dishes were too spicy for his taste. Ambassador Suzuki shared a video on Twitter, enjoying the food and captioning it, “I love street food of India … but thoda teekha kam please!” (“But please make it a little less spicy!”)

Suzuki specifically tried Pune’s famous Misal Pav based on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and he also posted a video of himself relishing this delicacy. In another tweet, he expressed his desire for the dish to be “a little less spicy.”

Because many followers recommended me…!#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/PBDPERZAUw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 9, 2023

Japan PM Enjoys Pani Puri with PM Modi

This isn’t the first time that a Japanese official has tried Indian street food. In March of this year, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his visit to India, sampled various Indian dishes, including Paani Puri, Aam Panna, and Punjab Lassi. He enjoyed these delicacies alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

Furthermore, in 2015, former US President Barack Obama also experienced various Indian delicacies during his visit to India. He was warmly welcomed by PM Modi, who invited him to an elaborate lunch at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The lunch featured two separate menus: one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian. Obama relished the diverse Indian delicacies served during the meal.

Obama Having Tea with PM Modi

The splendid lunch was followed by an elaborate dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which included mustard fish curry, Kashmiri gushtaba, tangy achaari paneer, and fiery Mutton Rogan Josh among its many Indian delicacies.

Donald Trump With PM Modi During His India Visit

Similarly, during his visit to India in 2020, former US President Donald Trump also sampled some of the non-vegetarian dishes, as reported by the Washington Post.

PM Modi with PM Loong At Indian Restaurant In Singapore

Additionally, in 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singapore, his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and his wife invited him to dinner at an Indian restaurant in Little India. Both dignitaries relished the delicious Indian delicacies served at the renowned Indian restaurant.

