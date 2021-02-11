New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday praised India for its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The global body said that the number of infections in the country has been on the decline. “Over three months now, cases of Covid-19 in India have been consistently going down… Considering the magnitude of the population…it’s something the Government of India should be very, very proud of,” Roderico Ofrin, WHO’s India representative said. Also Read - India Would Do Its Best To Facilitate Supplies Of Vaccines To Canada: PM Modi To Justin Trudeau

“Bringing that diligence, discipline and vigour into their response to the vaccination campaign, we have seen it’s been so successful. Around six million were vaccinated in 22 days. It’s the fastest as we see rates of vaccination happening,” Ofrin added. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Be Used For People Above 65 And Variants

Ofrin also praised Gujarat for its efforts. “Hats off to Gujarat government for taking the review amid pandemic for information and better evidence to tweak their responses, which they have, especially during the second wave that happened,” he said. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Disengagement Of Troops Started on Northern, Southern Shores of Pangong Lake, Says China

Earlier, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had also praised India for its efforts to contain the spread of the virus. “This shows us that if we can do these simple public health solutions, we can beat the virus…With vaccines being added, we would even expect more and better outcomes,” WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

Where India Stands Today:

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning, India reported 12,923 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 10,871,294.

There are 142,562 active cases and 10,573,372 recoveries as India’s death toll stood at 155,360 with 108 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country is witnessing a sustained decline in the number of Covid-19 cases reported daily since the reported peak in mid-September 2020, the government has said.

India has also vaccinated more than 7 million people since the programme began on January 16, in the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19.