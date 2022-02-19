New Delhi: The Indian high commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory for Indian students who have been affected by the notice of closure of three institutions run by Rising Phoenix International Inc. Thousands of Indian students, including 700 students (approx) students who were taking online classes, have been scammed as three colleges have been shut in Canada after declaring bankruptcy. The affected Indian students approached the High Commission of India who were enrolled in the three institutions namely M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil who have been affected by the notice of closure of these institutions.

According to the High Commission of India, the Canadian authorities are providing a grace period to students already present in the three colleges, to seek a change of their institute of learning and seek admission in the alternative institution.

The Advisory

The Indian high commission said that if the students find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with the Ministry. Students from India planning higher studies in Canada are advised to make thorough checks of the credentials and standing of the institution where they are seeking admission before making any payment to such institutions. It is advised to demand a certificate of recognition by the Canadian/provincial government from the institutions and varify the institution selected is included in the list of designated learning institutions published on the Government of Canada website. Students should not make any payments or reveal their personal information to any unverified person/ institution offering students visa on payment. The advisory also said that students from India in Canada or those planning to travel to Canada are advised to register online with their nearest Indian Mission or Post on the MADAD portal.

According to media reports, The CCSQ College, M. College, and CDE College had collected millions of dollars in tuition fees from these students before closing.