Indian Independence Act 1947: The Law That Led To Partition And Gave India Its Freedom

Today, as we celebrate the completion of India's 76 years of independence, let us look back at the law, that gave India it's freedom, the law which also officially gave assent to the Partition of the nation. What is the Indian Independence Act 1947, what are its main provisions and clauses and how did it become a law, know here..

The Indian Independence Act 1947

New Delhi: The British Raj gave India its independence via an Act, which is known as the Indian Independence Act 1947. Before this act, the then Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten, had proposed another plan that was known as the ‘Dickie Bird Plan’ but that was opposed by Jawaharlal Nehru because it proposed the provinces to be independent and it was their will to either join or not join the Constituent Assembly.

After this plan was rejected, Lord Mountbatten came up with another plan, which was known as the ‘3 June Plan’; this was accepted by all the parties and it talked about the country being partitioned into two independent nations- India and Pakistan. On July 18, 1947 this Act received the royal assent and according to this act, India and Pakistan were to gain independence with effect from August 15, 1947.

Indian Independence Act 1947: Important Provisions

The most important provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947 include division of British India, into two new dominions- India and Pakistan; the division of the provinces of Bengal and Punjab between the two new countries, establishment of the office of Governor-General for both the nations, complete legislative authority being granted to the nations’ respective Constituent Assemblies, termination of individual existence of the Princely states as they were to join any of the two nations, abolition of the us of the title ‘Emperor of India’ by the British Monarch and division of join property, etc. between India and Pakistan.

Parts Of British India That Became Part of Pakistan

The Indian Independence Act 1947, as mentioned earlier, gave birth to a new nation- Pakistan, that emerged from India. The act specified Provinces of East Bengal, West Punjab, Sind and the Chief Commissioner’s Province of British Baluchistan to be part of Pakistan. North West Frontier Province, which eventually became one with Pakistan, chose this via a referendum. The boundaries of both the nations were determined by a special commission appointed for the same, the Radcliffe Commission.

Legislation For The Two New Countries

According to this Act, the Governor-General appointed for both the nations were to take charge of the division of territories, all powers, rights ad duties and other such issues; they could adopt and amend the Government of India Act 1935, as required. The Governor-Generals of India and Pakistan had the power to introduce chagnes only until March 31, 1948, after which, the Act was to be modified and amended by the Constituent Assembly.

The Partition of India and Birth Of Pakistan

The Indian Independence Act, 1947 spoke of the existence of two different nations, which also meant that the country will experience Partition. Partition, that was a result of unimaginable violence, bloodshed, and death. Muslims fled to Pakistan while Hindus in the areas to be occupied by Pakistan, left their all to come to India. The mass displacement faced during this process is considered to be one of the largest in the world.

The Fate Of The Princely States

Lord Mountbatten held a meeting on July 25, 1947 with the Chamber of Princes, and addressed them regarding the fate of the princely states. Dominion Status was not supposed to be granted to any Princely State, it was thus left up to them to decide which nation they would decide to be a part of, from August 15, 1947. Almost all Princely States became part of the Territory of India. Lord Mountbatten continued as Governor General of India, later Jawaharlal Nehru became India’s first Prime Minister. Muhammed Ali Jinnah was Pakistan’s Governor-General and Liaquat Ali Khan became the nation’s first Prime Minister.

