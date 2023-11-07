Indian and Kazakhstan Troops Carry Out Drills In Joint Exercise KazInd-2023 In Otar: Watch Videos

The Indian Army contingent comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the DOGRA Regiment.

India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2023 at Otar in Kazakhstan. (Image: X/@adgpi)

Exercise KAZIND-2023: Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprising 120 personnel are taking part in the 7th edition of Joint Military “Exercise KAZIND-2023”. The Exercise is being conducted at Otar, Kazakhstan from 30 October to 11 November 2023. The Indian Army contingent comprises 90 personnel led by a Battalion from the DOGRA Regiment. The Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from Regional Command South of Kazakh Ground Forces. 30 personnel of the Air Force from both sides are also participating in the current edition of the Exercise alongside the Army contingents.

Watch The Videos Here

#WATCH | Troops of India and Kazakhstan carrying out drills in the joint exercise KazInd-2023, held in Kazakhstan. Personnel from the Dogra Regiment from the Indian Army are participating in the exercise there pic.twitter.com/AWmrbFKcAa — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

#WATCH | Troops of India and Kazakhstan carrying out drills in the joint exercise KazInd-2023, held in Kazakhstan. Personnel from the Dogra Regiment from the Indian Army are participating in the exercise there pic.twitter.com/0i977mXEnL — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

The joint exercise between India and Kazakhstan was instituted as ‘Exercise PRABAL DOSTYK’ in the year 2016. After the second edition, the Exercise was upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed ‘Exercise KAZIND’. The Exercise has been further upgraded as a Bi-service Exercise this year by including the Air Force component.

In this edition of the Exercise, both sides are practicing conduct of Counter Terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under United Nations mandate. The contingents will jointly rehearse various tactical drills to include Raid, Search, and Destroy Operations, Small Team Insertion and Extraction Operations, etc. The scope of the exercise also includes the conduct of Counter Unmanned Aerial System Operations.

‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’ will provide an opportunity for both sides to gain an insight into the tactics, battle drills, and procedures of each other, which is a prerequisite while operating under the ambit of the United Nations. The joint training will develop the necessary skills, resilience, and coordination to conduct joint military operations in Semi-Urban and Urban environments.

Both sides will get a chance to practice drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills and mutually learn from each other. The Exercise will provide an opportunity for the contingents to exchange views and share the best practices. ‘Exercise KAZIND-2023’ will further strengthen the bond between the two armies.

