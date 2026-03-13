Home

News

Indian killed, 15 rescued as oil tanker attacked near Khor al-Zubair Port, in Iraqs Basra

Indian killed, 15 rescued as oil tanker attacked near Khor al-Zubair Port, in Iraq’s Basra

The Indian Embassy in Baghdad is in constant touch with the Iraqi authorities to ensure the well-being of the Indian nationals involved and provide necessary assistance.

The ship's Additional Chief Engineer (Superintendent), Deonandan Prasad Singh, was killed in the attack. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, MT Safesea Vishnu, was reportedly attacked during cargo loading operations near Khor al-Zubair Port, near Basra, Iraq, on Wednesday, March 11. According to initial reports, a white unmanned speedboat, suspected to be carrying explosives, approached the ship from the starboard side and collided with the tanker. The impact caused a massive explosion and a fire. Following the incident, all crew members on board abandoned ship to save their lives and jumped into the sea. A nearby Ship-to-Ship (STS) tug rescued them and brought them to safety.

Iraqi Coast Guard rescues crew members

The Iraqi Coast Guard rescued the remaining 27 crew members, including 15 Indians and 12 Filipino nationals. The ship’s Additional Chief Engineer (Superintendent), Deonandan Prasad Singh, was killed in the attack. Singh was originally from Bihar and lived in Kandivali Raheja Towers, Mumbai.

Directorate General of Shipping issues statement

The Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India, posted on X: “The Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, is closely monitoring the incident involving oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra. All crew members were rescued, while one Indian seafarer tragically lost his life. Authorities are coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of the crew. ⚓ @shipmin_india #DGShipping #IndianSeafarers #MaritimeSafety #SeafarerWelfare #ShippingNews #MerchantNavy ”.

The Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, is closely monitoring the incident involving oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra. All crew members were rescued, while one Indian seafarer tragically lost his life. Authorities are coordinating with relevant agencies… pic.twitter.com/6U5JTQx096 — Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) March 12, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sailors safely transported to Basra port

All the sailors were safely transported to Basra port. Firefighting tugs are deployed at the scene and are working to control the fire. DG-Shipping has confirmed the death of one sailor. Fifteen Indian nationals, including the ship’s captain, are among those rescued. All rescued sailors are reported safe and are currently on a small island near Basra. The Indian Embassy in Baghdad is in constant touch with the Iraqi authorities to ensure the well-being of the Indian nationals involved and provide necessary assistance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.