New Delhi: The government on Thursday said the cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm allegedly linked to the deaths of over 60 children in Gambia were not sold in India. The Health Ministry, in a statement, said the four Indian-made cough syrups in question – Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup, and MaGrip n Cold Syrup – were not licensed for sale in India.

“The State Drug Controller had given licenses to the said company only for export of these four drugs namely Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup, and MaGrip n Cold Syrup. Further all these four drugs manufactured only for exports by M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited are not licensed for manufacture and sale in India. In effect, none of these four drugs of M/s. Maiden Pharmaceuticals is sold domestically in India,” the health ministry said in its statement.

The Union Health Ministry said the exact “one-to-one causal relation of death” has neither been provided by the UN health agency nor the details of labels and products been shared by it with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), enabling it to confirm the identity or source of the manufacturing of the products.

The ministry in a statement said on September 29 that WHO informed DCGI that it is currently providing technical assistance and advice to Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor, is suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol (in some of the samples it was claimed to have been confirmed by further analysis conducted by WHO).

