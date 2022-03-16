New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accommodate Indian medical students who returned from war-hit Ukraine in colleges across the country. In a letter to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee urged him to allow medical students who returned from Ukraine for internship in the government medical colleges and admission in private colleges across the country.Also Read - Odisha CM Writes to PM Modi For Indian Medical Students Returned From Ukraine. Read Full Letter Here

Mamata Banerjee also listed out few suggestions for the central government and said ” students who are eligible for the internship, should be “allowed to undergo the internship in government medical colleges of the state and they will also paid the stipend at par with other candidates as per the current guidelines of NMC.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi requesting his urgent intervention and providing him with suggestions to accommodate and allow Ukraine returned students for internship in the govt medical colleges and admission in private medical colleges of the country. pic.twitter.com/asSsaftOAs — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

The petition by Pravasi Legal Cell, likely to be listed for hearing on March 21, has demanded that the central government should permit such students to complete their education in Indian medical colleges as an emergency and one-time measure.

The petition has submitted that presently, there are no norms and regulations in place to accommodate these rescued medical students in Indian medical colleges and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has the potential of disrupting the careers of Indian students who have already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone.

There are around 20,000 Indian students who were studying in Ukraine, and in the present situation, there is no end in sight to the miseries of such students making their life uncertain, the petition filed through lawyer M P Srivignesh said.

Earlier, the Telangana government said it will fund the studies of medical students who returned from war-hit Ukraine.