New Delhi: The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that an intensive heatwave will continue over North, West and parts of Central India for the next five days, signalling no respite from the heat in the upcoming days. The weather agency also predicted widespread rainfall in parts of south and northeastern India till April 18. IMD said a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celcius is very likely over northwest India during the next 4 days, and no significant change thereafter.Also Read - Heatstroke: Signs, Symptoms and Tips to Protect Yourself From Heat Waves

“No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Central India during next 24 hours and rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the rest parts of the country,” the weather agency said in its daily bulletin. Also Read - Respite For Delhiites As No Heatwave Predicted For Next 5 Days. Deets Inside

Heat Wave Warning:

IMD predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan from April 15 to April 19.

Heatwave conditions are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh from April 15th to April 18th, and over the Jammu division from April 16 to April 18.

The weather agency also predicted heatwave conditions over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from 17 to April 19 and over Bihar and SaurashtraKutch during April 15 and April 16.

Severe heat wave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during April 17 and April 19 and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on April 17 and April 18.

Rainfall Warning

The IMD said that under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya during April 15 and April 17 and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on April 17.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep Area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea upto middle tropospheric levels, IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Karnataka during next 5 days

Isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is also likely over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during April 15 and April 17; over Kerala, Mahe during April 16th and April 17, over South Interior Karnataka during April 15 and April 18 amd over North Interior Karnataka on April 15th April.

As per IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Interior Karnataka on April 17.

Check Warnings and forecast here:

Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 17th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/pohV7Y4Hlr — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 15, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Swelters as Temperature Touches 42 Degrees Celsius Due to Scorching Heatwave