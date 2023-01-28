Home

Indian Mujahideen Terrorist Shahzad Ahmad, Convicted In Batla House Encounter Case, Dies At Delhi AIIMS

Shahzad Ahmad was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for murdering Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers.

New Delhi: Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Shahzad Ahmad died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday. He was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for murdering Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers. Shahzad Ahmad was held guilty of causing the death of Inspector Sharma and attempting to cause the death of Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh by firing at them.

Shahzad had filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction in the case.

According to the sources, he died after a prolonged illness at Delhi’s AIIMS where he was admitted a few days back.

The Batla House encounter took place in the Batla House area of Jamia Nagar, Okhla, on 19 September 2008, following five serial blasts that rocked Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Charges against Shahzad Ahmed were framed on 15 February 2011 by Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar for the offenses of murder (Section 302), attempt to murder (Section 307), section 333 (causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, besides section 27 of the Arms Act for his role in the ‘encounter’.

Shahzad was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in July 2013 and a fine of Rs 95,000 was imposed on him.

He was diagnosed with “acute necrotizing pancreatitis” and was hospitalized at GTB hospital, Delhi where he was on ventilator support for 18 days and admitted to AIIMS a few days back following the directions of the Delhi High Court on December 26, 2022.