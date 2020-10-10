New Delhi: ‘Indian Muslims are the most content in the world’, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, wondering if there is any example world over wherein a foreign religion that ruled over the people of a country still exists there. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 69 Lakh-mark, Active Cases Drop Below 9 Lakh For First Time in a Month | Key Points

In an interview to 'Vivek', a Hindi magazine based in Maharashtra, Bhagwat asserted that people from all faiths have stood together whenever it has been about the essence of India and bigotry, separatism are spread only by those whose self-interest gets affected.

Citing that many Muslims fought in Mewar king Maharana Pratap's army against Mughal emperor Akbar, Bhagwat suggested that in India's history people from all faiths stood together whenever there was an attack on the country's culture.

“Our Constitution did not say that only Hindus can stay here (India); hereafter only Hindus will be heard here; if you want to stay here, then you have to accept the superiority of Hindus. We created a space for them. This is the nature of our nation, and that inherent nature is called Hindu,” he said.

Elaborating his views, Bhagwat further said that Hindu has nothing to do with whom does one worships. “Religion should be connecting, uplifting, uniting everyone in one single thread. Whenever the devotion for India and its culture awakens and feeling of pride arises for the ancestors, the distinctions between all religions disappear and people from all faiths stand together,” he said.

Talking about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Bhagwat said it is not meant for mere ritualistic purpose, the temple is a symbol of national values and character.

“The reality is that temples were destructed to crush the morale and values of the people of this country. That is why Hindu society from a long wished to reconstruct the temples. Our life was corrupted, and we were humiliated by destructing the temple of our ideal Shri Ram. We want to rebuild it, enhance it and therefore, this grand temple is being constructed, he added.

(With agency inputs)