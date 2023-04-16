Home

Indian National Working In Sudan Dies Due to Stray Bullet Injury Amid Violent Clashes

During the violence, gunfire was heard near the airport and also in Burhan's residence and in Khartoum North.

Khartoum: An Indian national working in Sudan died due to a stray bullet injury on a day that witnessed violent clashes between the country’s army and paramilitary forces. “It has been reported that Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan, who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday, succumbed to his injuries,” a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan read.

The embassy further added that they are in touch with Augestine’s family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.

Press Release It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 16, 2023

Violence erupted in Sudan on Saturday after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

On Saturday, the Indian embassy in Sudan had advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan’s Army.

“Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” the Indian mission tweeted.

The military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then. There has been a dispute between the Army and the paramilitary over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

According to the official data , the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

According to the official data , the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.