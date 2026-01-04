Home

News

Indian nationals are strongly...: MEA urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela after US–Venezuela tensions escalate

‘Indian nationals are strongly…’: MEA urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela after US–Venezuela tensions escalate

Several leading powers, including Russia and China, are slamming Washington for the operation and capture of Maduro and his wife. H

Amid escalating US-Venezuela tensions, India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela after the United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Who issued the advisory for Indian nationals regarding travel to Venezuela?

In a press release, the external affairs ministry said, “In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. “All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls),” the press release stated.

What prompted the MEA to advise Indians against non-essential travel?

All Indians residing in Venezuela should proceed with extreme caution and limit their travel, according to the Ministry of External Affairs of India. According to the Embassy in Caracas, there are approximately 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin in Venezuela, as reported by the news agency PTI.

After persistently alleging that Maduro was engaged in drug trafficking, the United States executed a military operation in the Venezuelan city of Caracas. The leader of this oil-producing nation has adamantly refuted these claims. Troops from the USA have taken both Maduro and his wife to the United States, and Venezuela has proclaimed a national crisis due to US action.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Several leading powers, including Russia and China, are slamming Washington for the operation and capture of Maduro and his wife. Hours after the operation in Caracas, Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima. Maduro has been brought to New York, where he will face charges relating to supporting drug cartels, according to US authorities.

Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

What is the current situation?

On Saturday, President Donald Trump shared a photo of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with his hands cuffed and blindfolded while on board a U.S. warship on his social media platform, Truth Social.

During a news conference, Trump stated that the US will run Venezuela until a transition of power can take place. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.