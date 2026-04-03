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Indian Navy gets more powerful: Set to receive 3rd nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Aridhaman — Key capabilities explained

Indian Navy gets more powerful: Set to receive 3rd nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Aridhaman — Key capabilities explained

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hinted at the launch of INS Aridhaman, an indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine. It joins the line of INS Arihnat and INS Arighat. Here are some of the features of the deadly submarine

India is set to induct INS Aridhaman, third indigenous nuclear submarine, soon. PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signalled at the launch of another indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridhman, on Friday (April 3). Rajnath Singh made the announcement, which coincides with his visit to Vishakhapatnam, which is home to India’s nuclear submarines. He was there to commission the indigenously built advanced stealth frigate Taragiri. Vizag serves as both the construction hub and current home port for India’s SSBN fleet.

Singh hinted at it on the social media platform X. He wrote, “It’s not a word, its power, ‘Aridhaman’!” INS Aridhaman will be India’s third indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine, joining its predecessors INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

शब्द नहीं शक्ति है, ‘अरिदमन’! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 3, 2026

Let us take a look at the features of INS Aridhaman.

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Key features of INS Aridhaman

INS Aridhaman will soon be commissioned in the Indian Navy. Launched in 2021, the third nuclear submarine is slightly larger than the other ones and carries more long-range SLBMs. It can mount K-4 missiles for stronger strike capability. Displacing around 7,000 tonnes, it has a more streamlined hull for improved stealth and acoustic performance.

Powered by an indigenously designed 83 MW pressurised light-water reactor (CLWR) developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The reactor provides greater power with a reduced noise signature, allowing submerged speeds up to 24 knots. Notably, the hull is stretched to approx. 130 m length, providing room for more missile tubes and equipment.

The submarine is equipped with eight vertical launch tubes, with each tube hosting one medium-range K-4 SLBM (3,500 km range) or three short-range K-15 Sagarike SLBMs (750 km range), allowing a total load of either eight K-4 missiles or 24 K-15 missiles.

Aridhaman is equipped with advanced Integrated Submarine Sonar System (USHUS) and Panchendriya sonar suites and twin flank-array hydrophones, which help it to detect threats and targets underwater. The design is reportedly approx. 70 per cent indigenous. It also consists of Rafael-built anti-torpedo decoys and an underwater communication system.

The submarine is equipped with advanced sonar, inertial navigation, periscopes, and secure satcom, which enable long-duration patrols while staying in touch with Naval headquarters.

What are SSBNs?

Aridhaman belongs to the Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear (SSBN) patrols that are the most secure, survivable, and stealthy platforms for a second strike. Ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) are nuclear-powered submarines capable of launching submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) armed with nuclear warheads.

These are a key element of a country’s nuclear triad (land, air, sea), providing a hidden and mobile second-strike capability. Such submarines can launch missiles from thousands of kilometres away while remaining submerged and undetected.

Currently, India operates INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. The induction of Aridhaman as the third SSBN, followed by a planned fourth, will allow the Indian Navy to maintain one submarine on patrol while others undergo maintenance, transit, or remain as reserves.

Which countries have nuclear powered submarines?

India is one of the six countries that have nuclear-powered submarines. The United States ranks first with the largest fleet of approximately. 68 vessels. This includes Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and various nuclear attack submarines. Following the US is Russia with approx. 43 vessels in its fleet. It includes Borei and Delta-class submarines.

China ranks in the third position with approx. 11 to 12 vessels of Type 092, 094, and newer Type 095/096 classes. In the fourth position is the United Kingdom, which has about 10 nuclear submarines, including the Vanguard-class SSBNs. France has ranked fifth on the list, with its 10 nuclear-powered submarines. It belongs to the Triomphant class, serving as its main ballistic fleet.

India ranks sixth on the list with Arihant-class submarines and is building more indigenous submarines. This makes it the only country outside the P5 (UN Permanent Members) with this capability.

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