Indian Navy And Indian Coast Guard To Get Stabilised Remote Control Guns With Enhanced Features

The SRCG will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

Stabilised Remote Control Guns: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur for the manufacturing and supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The total cost of the contract is Rs 1752.13 crores with Indigenous Content (IC) of more than 85%.

The SRCG will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both during day and night.

This acquisition will provide a further boost to the vision of “Aatmanirbharta in Defence”. This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian Vendors and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) for over a period of 5 years.

There are 16 Central Public Sector Undertakings under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

They include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Navratna Company which is the largest DPSU under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, India.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is also a Navratna Company established in 1954 under MoD. BEL has core competencies in Defence sector in areas of Radars & Weapon Systems, Sonars, Communication, EWS, Electro-Optics, and Tank Electronics.

