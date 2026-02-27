Home

News

Indian Navy to get over 200 warships by 2035 as part of major overhaul, key details inside

Indian Navy to get over 200 warships by 2035 as part of major overhaul, key details inside

The Indian Navy is targeting more than 200 warships by the year 2035. This will be a major development toward 'Aatmanirbhar' Bharat. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

(Image: ANI)

The Indian Navy is aiming to transform its fleet size by increasing the number by over 200 by the year 2035. In addition, the Navy is targeting to produce 15 additional such vessels in the year 2026. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, informed the plans on Friday, i.e., February 27, as reported by ANI. Admiral Tripathi presented an outline of the long-term targets of the Indian Navy. The aim of the plan is to strengthen and solidify the operational abilities and become self-reliant in the shipbuilding process.

Indian Navy to get 200+ ships by 2035

Admiral Tripathi highlighted the vision of the Indian Navy to increase its fleet size and become a force with more than 200 ships. He said, “Within this broader design, during the year 2025, the Indian Navy commissioned 12 warships and one submarine. This momentum continues with plans to induct about 15 more ships in 2026, setting an unprecedented benchmark and marking the highest rate of induction in our history.”

Only in the year 2025, the Indian Navy had commissioned 12 warships along with 1 submarine. The roadmap plan also included the making of 15 additional ships in the year 2026.

Admiral Tripathi said, “Within this broader design, during the year 2025, the Indian Navy commissioned 12 warships and one submarine. This momentum continues with plans to induct about 15 more ships in 2026, setting an unprecedented benchmark and marking the highest rate of induction in our history

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Not just this, but he also laid stress on the operational activities of the naval forces, which go beyond the integral regions of the Indian Ocean.

‘Aatmanirbhar’ Navy by 2047

The Chief of the force also stated that the concept of ‘Aatmanirbhar’, i.e., self-reliant, has increased from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Trust in India’, and the navy is aiming to reach self-reliance by the year 2047.

He said that the force’s pursuit of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ has made sure that this ship comes to the services with utmost capabilities and functional tendencies.

Another newly commissioned INS Anjadip was manufactured at the Larsen and Kattuppalli shipyard. This was done in partnership with the highly skilled engineers and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders. On the other hand, the system for combat management was made in Ghaziabad, which reflects the participation of the country in building the defence production systems.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.