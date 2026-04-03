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Indian Navy gets third nuclear submarine; heres everything to know about INS Aridaman

Indian Navy gets third nuclear submarine; here’s everything to know about INS Aridaman

India gets its third nuclear-powered submarine in the Navy. Scroll down to read details.

(Image: ANI)

Indian Navy: In the latest development of the Indian Defence System, a major milestone has been achieved after the induction of the third indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridhaman. The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally commissioned the submarine into the Indian Navy on Friday. This move is now being considered as a big boost to the strategic and maritime tendencies of India.

Introduction of INS-Aridhaman

The INS-Aridhaman is a part of the Arihant-class nuclear submarines. These are being formed under the project ATV. The development of the submarines is being done in Vishakhapatnam, which is a part of the long-term defence programme of the country. After the induction of the new submarine, the underwater nuclear strength of India is expected to become stronger.

Importance of the new submarine to India’s Navy

The nuclear-powered submarines can remain underwater for long durations. Alongside this, they can function silently, which makes them extremely difficult to detect. The submarine will also act as a major strength for India, especially in the region of the Indian Ocean, where the security challenges are constantly increasing.

Frifate Taragiri

Not just the submarine, but the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also inducted a stealth frigate into the Indian Navy. The frigate Taragiri has now become the fourth ship under the Project 17A, which has been developed by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

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The ship is also now one of the proud examples of the growing defence manufacturing tendencies of India. The ship’s great components are almost more than 75 per cent formed in India. Alongside this, it received support from more than 200 MSMEs. It also has a modern design with reduced visibility of radar, which makes it extremely difficult to come under the detection of enemies.

What are the advanced features of Taragiri?

The warship has great equipment, like powerful weapons, along with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. In addition, it has anti-submarine-based systems.

The warship also utilises a modern combat management system, which allows a quick and precise response during operations. It’s not only built for combat action but can also be put to use for humanitarian missions and disaster relief functions, along with the maritime security risks. The flexibility makes it an integral asset for the Indian Navy.

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