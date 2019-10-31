New Delhi: In the wake of the severe cyclonic storm Maha, the Indian Navy and the India Coast Guard on Thursday said they are taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all.

The Indian Navy in a statement said that the Naval Officer-in-Charge Lakshadweep-Minicoy and INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti are taking all precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep administration to ensure the safety of all.

Indian Navy: Deep depression over Maldives-Comorin areas has intensified into Cyclonic Storm #Maha. Naval Officer-in-Charge Lakshadweep-Minicoy & INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti, are taking all precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep administration to ensure safety of all. pic.twitter.com/CveFAgpZBS — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

On the other hand, the Indian Coast Guard also in another statement said that at least six ships, one aircraft and disaster response teams have been kept standby for rescue and relief operations. Over 8 passenger’s vessels of Union Territory administration also has been kept as standby for immediate deployment.

India Coast Guard: 6 ships, 1 aircraft and disaster response teams kept standby for rescue and relief operations. 8 passengers vessels of Union Territory administration also standby for immediate deployment. #CycloneMAHA — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

The development comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that another cyclonic storm ‘Maha’, which is formed over the same Arabian Sea, will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over Lakshadweep area.

The IMD said the cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ is centred near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 74.1°E over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea and Maldives area. It is at the moment off 130 km northeast of Minicoy (Lakshadweep). “It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over Lakshadweep area,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs had held a meeting with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands. The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.