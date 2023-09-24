Indian Navy To Muscle Up As Pakistan Acquires Chinese Submarines In Modernisation Push

Home

India needs more submarines for coastal protection and deterrence against Pakistan and China.

New Delhi: With Pakistan on the verge of acquiring eight Chinese Yuan class submarines between 2023 and 2028, there is growing pressure on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) to finalize a deal for constructing three additional diesel-electric Kalvari class submarines in collaboration with the French Naval Group. This urgency arises to ensure that MDL’s submarine-building capacity, which currently stands at 11, does not go idle by the end of the year.

MDL is currently in the final stages of completing the last of the six Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarines, INS Vagsheer, before commencing sea trials. Simultaneously, they have initiated negotiations with the Naval Group for the additional three submarines, which will incorporate operation-specific features, indigenous torpedoes, and air-independent propulsion (AIP) for extended endurance. Notably, the indigenous torpedo and AIP systems are undergoing operational validation tests in France

At present, Pakistan possesses one older French Agosta 70 submarine (PNS Hurmat) and an upgraded Agosta 90 B submarine (PMS Hamza) with French single-use MESMA AIP operational capabilities. Additionally, it has four Yuan class diesel-electric submarines scheduled to join its fleet this year. The induction of Yuan class submarines equipped with AIP and potentially submarine-launched cruise missiles marks a significant shift in Pakistan’s submarine capabilities.

For the three additional submarines, MDL is engaging in discussions with the Naval Group to ensure that these new platforms incorporate more advanced features compared to the Kalvari class. These submarines, for which the acceptance of necessity was granted by the Modi government in July, may either be seven meters longer than the Kalvari class if intended as pure diesel-electric submarines with additional batteries for extended submerged operations or 10 meters longer to accommodate the AIP unit designed by DRDO. These new submarines will feature advanced optronics, electronic warfare suites, heavy-weight torpedoes with a 40-kilometer range, and higher explosive content. Moreover, they will also be equipped with advanced/upgraded SM-39 Exocet missiles, with future boats potentially carrying SCALP 1000 km range submarine-launched cruise missiles.

Notably, Naval Group’s MoU with MDL to build submarines in Mumbai’s dockyards for export to other countries has generated enthusiasm, as India will export Scorpene class submarines to Indonesia, Malaysia, and potentially other nations. Additionally, Naval Group’s agreement with Kolkata-based GRSE to construct surface combatants like destroyers and frigates under a joint venture for export purposes will help preserve the machine tooling capacity of both dockyards.

As India’s submarine fleet faces challenges due to aging Shishumar (HDW) class and Sindughosh (Kilo) class submarines encountering spare parts issues related to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, the Indian Navy requires more sub-surface combatants to safeguard its 7,500 km coastline and maintain a deterrence posture against Pakistan and China. The Kalvari class submarines have been actively patrolling Pakistan’s Makran coast and were operationally deployed outside Karachi and Gwadar harbors during Operation Balakot in 2019.

While the US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas has indicated a military emergency in Taiwan by 2027, the Indian Navy anticipates that Chinese patrols or carrier-based strike forces, equipped with nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines, will begin patrolling the Indian Ocean by 2025-2026. Experts emphasize the critical importance of promoting India’s indigenous submarine building capacity, as it forms the cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” plan in defense and security.

