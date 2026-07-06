Indian Navy on standby as NDRF intensifies rescue Ops amid heavy rain across Maharashtra

NDRF intensifies Maharashtra rescue operations and the Indian Navy goes on high alert as relentless rainfall triggers severe landslides and widespread flooding.

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Rescue Ops amid heavy rain (Image-IANS)

Maharashtra monsoon update: In a significant national development amid the devastating monsoon in Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified rescue operations across Maharashtra as relentless rainfall triggers severe waterlogging and landslides. In Pune’s Maval tehsil, a massive hillside collapse in Patan village buried a local home early Monday morning, leaving three family members feared trapped beneath the debris. With normal life disrupted and major transport networks crippled statewide, the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command has been placed on high alert, standing fully prepared to assist civilian administration. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Maharashtra.

Heavy rain wreaks havoc across Maharashtra

A 30-member NDRF team has reached the affected area, immediately launched a rescue operation at the site, and recovered one body. Search operations are continuing despite challenging weather conditions to trace the remaining two missing family members.

In another rescue operation in Pune district, Team 5 Headquarters of the NDRF’s 5th Battalion responded swiftly to a waterlogging incident near Ghorawadi Railway Station in Maval and successfully rescued all 37 passengers stranded inside a private bus.

How is Maharashtra Disaster Management tackling rain situation?

Amid the worsening weather situation, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday urged citizens to avoid monsoon tourism and unnecessary outings, warning that strict action could be taken against those ignoring official advisories.

Also read: Mumbai Rain Update: Train services on THIS route suspended after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section, Pune-Mumbai carriageway traffic diverted

“The state is experiencing an exceptionally high volume of rainfall. Roads and railway routes have been shut down, and the Pune-Mumbai transport corridor is closed. Schools have been ordered to remain closed. A Disaster Management meeting has been convened at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. I strictly advise citizens against stepping out for tourism or sightseeing in Mumbai. We will announce further decisions shortly,” he said.

Also read: Mumbai Rain Havoc: City under red alert, school, colleges closed, Mumbai-Pune train services suspended after landslides

The minister further highlighted the danger posed by severe weather conditions. “Wind speeds have reached 70 to 90 km/h, causing trees to uproot across Mumbai. Despite this, people are gathering in crowds outdoors — please do not do this,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)