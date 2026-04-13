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Indian Navy providing escort to 15 Indian ships stranded due to US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

Indian Navy providing escort to 15 Indian ships stranded due to US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

The Indian Navy established an additional task force immediately upon the outbreak of hostilities.

15 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the western sector of the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi: Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated once again. Following the failure of talks between the US and Iran held in Pakistan, the US has asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz. This declaration has compounded the difficulties faced by Indian vessels.

On April 11, 2026, the Jag Vikram—the tenth Indian-flagged LPG tanker—successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Arabian Sea. The vessel was carrying 20,400 tons of LPG and had a crew of 24 members on board. This ship is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on April 15.

15 Indian-flagged Vessels Stranded

According to the Ministry of Shipping, 15 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the western sector of the Strait of Hormuz (within the Persian Gulf). These include one LNG carrier, one empty LPG tanker, six crude oil tankers (five laden and one empty), three container ships, one dredger, and one chemical cargo vessel. The Indian Navy is making continuous efforts to ensure the safe extraction of these vessels.

Indian Navy Establishes Additional Task Force

The Indian Navy established an additional task force immediately upon the outbreak of hostilities. While the Navy is not entering the Persian Gulf itself, it is providing navigational and communication assistance to Indian vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Once ships have cleared the Strait, Indian naval vessels provide security escorts through the Gulf of Oman and subsequently into the North Arabian Sea. The Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff are personally monitoring this operation.

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Previously Departed Ships and Navy SOPs

Prior to this, the LPG tanker Green Sanvi arrived in Gujarat carrying 46,655 tons of LPG. The Green Asha reached Mumbai with 15,400 tons of LPG. The Jag Vasant arrived in Kandla, while the Pine Gas delivered 45,000 tons of LPG to New Mangalore. To date, 10 Indian vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz; initially, 25 vessels were stranded.

No changes have been made to the Navy’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The Navy is continuously monitoring maritime traffic; it is guiding ships along safe routes to facilitate their passage.

The Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre (IFC-IOR), based in Gurugram, is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance over the entire region. This center is networked with 28 countries and shares real-time information regarding maritime security. Fourteen international liaison officers are currently stationed at the center.

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