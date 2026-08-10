Indian Navy safely escorts two crude oil tankers through high-risk maritime zone

The Indian Navy's continuous presence also demonstrates that India is playing an active role in safeguarding its maritime interests and global maritime trade, spanning the region from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

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(Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is setting new benchmarks for proactive engagement and cooperation at sea. Naval warships have played a crucial role in safely escorting two crude oil tankers through a high-risk maritime zone. This initiative by the Navy has ensured the security of vital energy supplies.

INS Trishul and INS Aditya safely escort crude oil tankers

According to the Navy, India’s INS Trishul and INS Aditya safely escorted the crude oil tankers MT Compass and MT Thalatta through the sensitive Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. This critical assistance was provided by the Navy on August 9 and 10.

Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is a vital maritime route

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is a vital maritime route connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. It holds immense strategic importance for global trade and energy supplies. Amidst rising maritime security threats in the region, the risk to commercial vessels traversing this route has increased. In this context, the presence of Indian Navy warships is providing significant support for the safe passage of commercial vessels belonging to India and friendly nations.

What did the Indian Navy say?

The Indian Navy stated that it remains committed to ensuring the safe transit of critical energy cargoes and safeguarding India’s maritime interests. This action by the Navy comes at a time when the security of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and surrounding maritime areas remains a major challenge.

Earlier, in a separate update, the Navy stated that its personnel and warships are fully vigilant and deployed on missions regarding maritime operations. Naval warships are prepared to tackle any challenge. According to the Navy, INS Imphal, INS Trishul, and INS Aditya are continuously monitoring threats to maritime security.

India is playing an active role in safeguarding its maritime interests

The objective of these naval units is to counter any maritime security threats, ensure the safety of seafarers and sailors, secure the movement of critical cargo, and protect India’s maritime interests.

The Indian Navy’s continuous presence also demonstrates that India is playing an active role in safeguarding its maritime interests and global maritime trade, spanning the region from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Beyond the Bab-el-Mandeb, the Indian Navy is also keeping a close watch on the evolving security situation across several other strategic maritime routes.

(With IANS inputs)