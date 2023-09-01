‘Testimony To India’s Growing Maritime Prowess’: Stealth Frigate Warship Mahendragiri Launched In Mumbai

Home

Warship Mahendragiri- the 7th ship of the Project 17A series, boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

Image: X, (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy added a fourth stealth frigate to its fleet with launch of Warship Mahendragiri in Mumbai on Friday, providing a major boost to India’s maritime capabilities. The stealth warship was launched by Dr. Sudesh Dhankar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the chief guest at the launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-President exuded confidence that the warship would showcase India’s maritime capabilities, once commissioned.

“I am sure that Mahendragiri, once commissioned, will proudly fly the tiranga (national tricolour) across the oceans, as an ambassador of India’s maritime might,” Vice President Dhankhar said. “I congratulate our force with full confidence. They will continue improving themselves for security of the world at large,” he said.

Terming the launch of the Mahendragiri as “significant milestone” in India’s maritime history, Dhankar said the warship is the last of the seven Nilgiri-class stealth frigates built under Project17A.

“Aligning with our resolute commitment to ‘Aatma Nirbharata’, a substantial 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of the Nilgiri class have been made to indigenous firms,” he said, adding that the warship’s launch carries a clear message that India will continue to invest in maritime power.

The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force, Dhankhar said.

Dhankar also stressed that the Indian Armed Forces have made huge strides in gender equality in recent years with over 10,000 women serving across the the army, navy and air force.

Warship Mahendragiri

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, Mahendragiri is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series. It has been developed by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

The ship was designed by the Navy’s in-house design organisation, Warship Design Bureau, while the MDL undertook the detailed design and construction.

#Mahendragiri a technologically advanced warship stands as a symbol of #India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities. Watch Launch live on @indiannavy @YouTube

⬇️https://t.co/P3Fs7R4hQD pic.twitter.com/hNtd5T26ee — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 1, 2023

With displacement of approximately 6,670 tonne, the 149.03 metre long and 17.8 metre wide ship is propelled by a combination of two gas turbines and two main diesel engines which are designed to have a speed of over 28 knots.

The steel used in the construction of the hull is indigenously developed low carbon micro alloy grade steel manufactured by SAIL.

Mahendragiri capabilities

MDL said the ship will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system. The ship’s air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles, will revolve around the vertical launch and long-range surface-to-air missile system.

Two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability while an SRGM gun will enable the ship to provide effective naval gunfire support. Indigenously developed triple tube light weight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers will add punch to the ship’s anti-submarine capability.

The first ship of Project 17A, Nilgiri, was launched on September 28, 2019 and is being readied for sea trials in the first half of 2024. Second ship Udaygiri’ was launched on May 17 2022, and third ship Taragiri’ on September 11, 2022 by the MDL.

“The launch of Mahendragiri is some kind of record, this indicates the best of progress we are having in this country, and this will mean five launches of the same class of warships in about 15 months, a feat that makes us all proud,” Dhankhar said, adding that the speed of manufacturing warships has improved after adopting “integrated construction” method and this has yielded geometric results for the nation’s welfare.

India a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific region

He asserted that the multi-mission frigates of the Project 17A series would be capable of dealing with all kinds of threats to India’s maritime interests.

“The threats are multiplying and the role of India is increasing. The world is looking at us to secure these areas and it is gratifying to note Bharat has risen to the challenge, Indian Navy has risen to the challenge, MDL has risen to the challenge and that is why our country will ever be on the rise. The rise is unstoppable,” he said.

Launch of #Mahendragiri – the 7th Nilgiri-class stealth frigate, is a testament to the unwavering commitment and indomitable spirit of the Indian Navy. Named after a mountain peak in Odisha, the majestic warship is an engineering marvel & symbol of the nation's maritime prowess.… pic.twitter.com/Zn4VG6MvhM — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) September 1, 2023

Dhankhar said India has emerged as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific region. Thanks to the capability of India’s naval force and its infrastructure, it is an important global player to secure and ensure a peaceful, rule-based maritime regime across the nations, he said.

“When there is something in the ocean, it becomes very imperative to ensure there is a rule-based maritime regime, which is under stress at the moment. Therefore, what we are doing today is a step in the right direction to sustain, generate, and evolve a wholesome mechanism of rule-based maritime regime,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

