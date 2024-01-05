Indian Navy Successfully Rescues All 21 Crew Members From Hijacked Vessel Near Somalia; Details Here

The Indian Navy has pulled off a commendable job rescuing all 21 staff from a vessel hijacked near Somalia. We're still waiting for the details of this operation. This victorious rescue operation demonstrates the Indian Navy's expert prowess in dealing with these instances and providing security to its people.

Indian Navy (ANI File Photo)

New Delhi: In a riveting sequence of events at sea, the Indian Navy performed an outstanding rescue mission, saving all 21 crew members on board of a hijacked ship, MV Lila Norfolk, near Somalia’s coast. This group included 15 Indians. The Navy reacted in record time to the distress signal, managing to safely usher the crew from the safety vault onboard. A thorough sweep carried out by the elite commando force, the MARCOs, confirmed that the ship had been liberated from hijackers, as per a report covered by ANI.

Trending Now

The attempt at hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy, MPA of interception by an Indian Naval warship, the statement read. INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV, rendering support to restore power generation and propulsion and commence her voyage to the next port of call.

You may like to read

Indian Navy’s Elite Marine Commandos Carrys Out Sanitisation Operations

Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos are still carrying out sanitisation operations in other parts of the vessel, the military officials told news agency ANI. According to the officials, MARCOS didn’t found any pirates on the hijacked vessel. The rescued crew has informed that the pirates had fired at the ship during hijack attempt after which they all hid themselves in the citadel.

INS Chennai diverted from her Anti-Piracy patrol and intercepted the MV at 3:15 pm on Friday.

“MV was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos. The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed warship boarded the MV and have commenced the Sanitisation,” the earlier statement from Indian Navy stated.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

In another development, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar issued directives to the Indian warships operating in the Arabian Sea to take the “strictest possible action” against the pirates, defence officials said.

Earlier, the Indian naval warship INS Chennai reached the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast and issued a warning to the pirates on board to abandon the vessel Earlier, the officials had informed that Merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked by pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia, while it was sailing from Port Du Aco in Brazil and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain.

The Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed Platforms responded swiftly to the hijacking attempt on board a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier after it received a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

In response to the situation, the Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the vessel.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.