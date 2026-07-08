Indian Navy’s Drishti-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashes in Gujarat

Gujarat: An Indian Navy's Drishti-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed near Dharampur village in Gujarat's Porbandar district on Wednesday during a training sortie, with the Navy confirming that n

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Gujarat: An Indian Navy’s Drishti-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed near Dharampur village in Gujarat’s Porbandar district on Wednesday during a training sortie, with the Navy confirming that no injuries or loss of life were reported on the ground. In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy spokesperson said: “Indian Navy confirms the crash of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle Drishti-10, off Porbandar airfield during a training sortie this afternoon. No injury or loss of life has been reported on ground. The cause of the incident is being investigated.”

According to a report carried by IANS quoting local sources, the UAV came down near Dharampur village after reportedly developing a technical fault. Following the incident, personnel from the Indian Navy, the local police and the fire department reached the crash site. Authorities cordoned off the area as a precaution to prevent unauthorised access while recovery and examination of the wreckage were carried out.

The Navy has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Officials are expected to examine whether the incident resulted from a technical malfunction or another factor. The Navy has not released any further details on the incident and preliminary findings.

The Drishti-10 is an uncrewed aerial vehicle operated remotely from a ground control station. Such UAVs are used by the Indian Navy for a range of maritime surveillance and reconnaissance missions, including monitoring India’s coastline and sea lanes, providing real-time intelligence and imagery, tracking suspicious vessels, and supporting search and rescue operations during adverse weather and maritime emergencies.

Residents of nearby villages reportedly rushed towards the site after hearing the impact of the crash, but emergency responders secured the area soon afterwards. The crash is now under formal investigation, with technical experts examining the wreckage to establish the sequence of events leading to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)