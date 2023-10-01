Indian Navy’s Outreach To Schools In Delhi-NCR Region To Observe Navy Day 2023

Commemorating Navy Day 2023, the Indian Navy is organising motivational talks for the schools located in the Delhi-NCR region.

Navy Day in India is celebrated on 4 December every year.

Navy Day 2023: Commemorating Navy Day 2023, the Indian Navy is organising motivational talks for the schools located in the Delhi-NCR region. These talks would be coordinated by Naval Headquarters and involve interaction by officers across various streams and specialisations with the students, creating awareness about the Indian Navy as well as career opportunities. The aim is to interact with the school children and create awareness about the navy, the naval way of life, and about the various avenues available for recruitment in the Indian Navy.

Trending Now

In September, three officers, an Aviator, a Submariner, and a Woman officer visited nine schools, namely the CRPF Public School (Dwarka), Modern Public School (Shalimar Bagh), Sachdeva Public School (Rohini), Daffodil Public School (Narela), GD Goenka Public School (Sarita Vihar), Maharaja Agrasen Model School (Pitampura), NK Bagrodia Public School (Rohini), DL DAV Model School (Shalimar Bagh), Govt Co-ED Sr School (Dwarka).

You may like to read

In addition, the team also visited the NCC Annual Training Camp, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi.

About Navy Day

Navy Day in India is celebrated on 4 December every year to recognize the achievements and role of the Indian Navy in the country. 4 December was chosen as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel.

On this day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered.

Navy Week

During the days leading up to Navy Day, during Navy Week and the days prior to that, various events take place such as an open sea swimming competition, ships are open for visitors and school children, there is a veteran sailors lunch, performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra take place, an Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competition happens, a Navy Half Marathon as well as an air display for school children and the beating retreat and tattoo ceremonies happen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES