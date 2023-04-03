Home

Indian-Origin Man Dies After Getting Hit By Bus While Waiting At US Airport

Vishwachand Kolla is survived by his wife, and two sons. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@DavidCifarelli)

Indian-Origin Man Dies In US: A 47-year-old Indian-origin man was killed on the spot after he was hit by a bus while waiting for a friend at the Logan International Airport, in Boston. The deceased has been identified as Vishwachand Kolla, who was an employee of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Kolla was at the airport to pick up a visiting musician from the airport travelling to Boston when the incident took place on March 28, a US media report said.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Kolla was at the lower level of Terminal B to pick up a friend around 5 p.m. when he was struck by a bus.

“Kolla was standing on the driver’s side of his Acura SUV while, simultaneously, the Dartmouth Transportation motor coach was travelling on the roadway. The investigation indicates that the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver’s side of his SUV,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

An off-duty nurse tried to help Kolla but he died on the spot, cops said. The driver of the bus, a 54-year-old woman, was later interrogated and the bus was also inspected. She has not been charged at this point in the investigation, the report said.

In a statement, Dartmouth Coach said, “Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information.” Kolla worked at Takeda in the company’s Global Oncology division. Takeda industries told Boston.com in an email that they are “deeply saddened to learn of his unexpected passing.” “We send our heartfelt condolences to Vishwachand’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time and will be looking at how we can help offer any support as we respect the family’s privacy during this time,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Kolla’s relatives have set up a gofundme page USD 406,151 raised of USD 750,000 goal. Kolla is survived by his wife, and two sons, according to the page.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)