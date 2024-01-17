Indian-Origin Man, His Partner Funds Lavish Lifestyle With Stolen Bank Cards From Gym Lockers, Arrested

However, their fairytale took an abrupt end after a local officer realised there was a pattern and flagged it to detectives who are experts in economic crime.

New Delhi: Ashley Singh, an Indian -origin man and his partner Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for their involvement in breaking into gym lockers and stealing bank cards in south east London. The Metropolitan Police stated that Singh and Bruyea would target gym-goers by rummaging through their lockers while they were occupied with their workouts. Once they obtained the credit cards, the duo would proceed to make extravagant purchases such as high-end technology and designer merchandise. Subsequently, they would sell these items to generate cash that allowed them to indulge in luxurious items like bags, shoes, vacations, and even acquire a pedigree puppy.

Their fraudulent activities spanned from January 2022 to January 2023, accumulating a total value of £250,000. As a result of their crimes, Singh was handed a three-year prison sentence while Bruyea received a suspended sentence of 20 months at a young offenders’ institute for two years. Additionally, the court has ordered Bruyea to participate in a rehabilitation program and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

The couple flaunted their wealth on social media, posing together on expensive holidays around the world. However, Singh and Bruyea’s fairytale took an abrupt end after a local officer realised there was a pattern and flagged it to detectives who are experts in economic crime. A team based in Lewisham traced the couple’s phones, cars and faces on CCTV – linking them to each crime.

The couple were arrested last year on January 27 at Gatwick Airport as they returned from Paris with 2,000 Euros of designer goods. Among the luxury items seized by police were a Rolex watch and designer sunglasses and jewellery.

At least 18 people were targeted in what the sentencing judge branded a “wicked conspiracy”. According to a report in IANS, the judge described the impact the pair’s “wide-ranging spree” had had on people, including instances where people no longer felt safe around strangers, or had suffered professionally due to the stress.

DC Luis Da Silva, from the Met’s economic crime team that investigated this case, said: “We know Londoners are worried about theft. It’s a horrible crime, and it causes a lot of stress, pain, and financial loss. That’s why we take this crime seriously and a whole team of us were committed to catching Singh and Bruyea.

“You couldn’t fail to be moved by the devastating impact their callous behaviour had on people, and we hope that by catching them this offers victims a little bit of solace.”

He urged anyone who has had something stolen to get in touch and said that the proceeds of the duo’s crimes will be used to help compensate the victims.

There were 18 fraud reports in total, with 14 in the Metropolitan area, one from Sussex, one from Hertfordshire and two reports from Cambridgeshire.

There were 18 fraud reports in total, with 14 in the Metropolitan area, one from Sussex, one from Hertfordshire and two reports from Cambridgeshire.