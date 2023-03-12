Home

News

India

Indian-origin Man Booked for Smoking, Misbehaving with Passengers Onboard London-Mumbai Air India Flight

Indian-origin Man Booked for Smoking, Misbehaving with Passengers Onboard London-Mumbai Air India Flight

A case has been registered against 37-year-old Ramakant has been booked for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai mid-flight on March 11.

Indian-origin Man Booked for Smoking, Misbehaving with Passengers Onboard London-Mumbai Air India Flight

Mumbai: An Indian-origin US citizen has been booked by Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight, said Mumbai Police on Sunday. A case has been registered against 37-year-old Ramakant has been booked for his causing inconvenience mid-flight on March 11.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and Aircraft Act 1937, 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking).

You may like to read

“Smoking is not allowed on the flight but as he went to the bathroom the alarm started to ring and when we all crew ran towards the bathroom saw he had a cigarette in his hand. We immediately threw the cigarette from his hand. Then Ramakant started shouting at all our crew members. Somehow we took him to his seat. But after some time he tried to open the door of the aircraft. All the passengers got scared because of his behavior and he started acting gimmick on the flight. He was not ready to listen to us and was shouting. Then we tied his hands and legs and made him sit on the seat,” the crew member of Air India told the Sahar Police.

The accused passenger didn’t even stop and started banging his head. “One person among the passenger was a doctor. He came and checked him. Then Ramakant said that he has some medicine in his bag we didn’t find any but an e-cigarette was recovered while checking the bag,” the police added.

After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed over to the Sahar police. Where he was taken into custody and booked under various sections of the IPC. The police said that the accused is of Indian origin but a citizen of the United States of America and holds a US passport.

“We have sent the sample of the accused for medical test to confirm whether he was in an inebriated state or mentally disturbed,” the police added.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.