New Delhi: The Indian passport ranking has improved than last year, according to the Henley Passport Index. According to the global ranking for the first quarter of 2022, India's passport now ranks at 83rd position climbing seven places from the 90th rank last year. The London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm released the rankings for the year 2022, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different destinations. Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for the global citizen and sovereign states for assessing passport rank on the global mobility spectrum.

Which countries offer visa on arrival for Indian passport holders travel

Many factors are taken into consideration for ranking the passports including if the passport-holder obtains a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination. Indian passport holders can travel to over 50 countries without a prior visa

Oman, Thailand, Mauritius, Maldives, Fiji, Bhutan, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iran, Seychelles, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Turkey, Macau, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Cook Islands, Bolivia, Armenia, Jordan, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Ivory Coast, Myanmar and others are few of the countries which offer visa on arrival for Indian passport holders.

Which are the most powerful passports in world

As per the report, Japan and Singapore top the list of being the most powerful passports in the world for the year 2022. The visa-free score of both countries is at 192. Germany and South Korea hold the second most powerful passports in the world while Finland, Luxemborg, Spain and Italy came third. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, France, Sweden held the fifth position while US and UK ranked sixth.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan (rank 111) and Iraq (rank 110) continue to be in the ‘worst passports to hold‘ category having a visa-free score of 26 and 28 respectively. Pakistan’s passport (rank 108) is fourth among the worst or least powerful passports.