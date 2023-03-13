Home

News

India

Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport

Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport

An Indian commercial flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi on Monday.

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर

Karachi: An Indian commercial flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi on Monday. According to reports, the aircraft was en route from New Delhi to Doha when a medical emergency was reported on board.

According to various media reports, a passenger of an IndiGo Airline flight felt sick mid-flight and after the health conditional of a passenger deteriorated, the captain contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control and sought permission to land in Karachi on humanitarian grounds.

You may like to read

Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, says an airline official to ANI. pic.twitter.com/KuVJoIJmwm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

It is also reported that the doctors of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Federal Ministry of Health checked the passenger, but the 60-year-old passenger Abdullah had died before landing. The passenger was a citizen of Nigeria.

More details are awaited…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.