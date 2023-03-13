Top Recommended Stories

An Indian commercial flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi on Monday.

Updated: March 13, 2023 10:28 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
Karachi: An Indian commercial flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi on Monday. According to reports, the aircraft was en route from New Delhi to Doha when a medical emergency was reported on board.

According to various media reports, a passenger of an IndiGo Airline flight felt sick mid-flight and after the health conditional of a passenger deteriorated, the captain contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control and sought permission to land in Karachi on humanitarian grounds.

It is also reported that the doctors of  Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Federal Ministry of Health checked the passenger, but the 60-year-old passenger Abdullah had died before landing. The passenger was a citizen of Nigeria.

More details are awaited…

Published Date: March 13, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 10:28 AM IST

