New Delhi: Over 200 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways on Saturday, according to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Besides, additional 49 trains have also been partially cancelled on Saturday. The IRCTC site cited no reason behind the cancellation of the trains. As per IRCTC, the cancelled trains were scheduled to travel to/from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, and Bihar.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 240 Trains Today

In addition to this, Indian Railways have also rescheduled three trains have been rescheduled, while 19 others have been diverted from their scheduled routes. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 52 Posts to Begin on April 1; Check Details Here

Passengers, who had scheduled travel plans for the day, may check their train numbers here, or in the respective lists given below, before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 273 Trains Today

List of cancelled trains on March 26

00105, 03042, 03051, 03052, 03057, 03068, 03085, 03086, 03887, 03091, 03094, 03295, 03411, 03412, 03468, 03529, 03530, 03578, 03591, 03592, 04476, 04477, 04478, 04620, 04869, 04870, 05019, 05020, 05331, 05332, 05334 05363, 05364, 05366 05445, 05446, 05701 05702, 85717, 05718, 85750, 05751, 06545, 06546, 06595, 06596, 06919, 06920, 07329, 07330, 07347, 07348, 07367, 07368, 07377, 07378, 07795, 07796, 06131, 08132, 08303, 08304, 08437, 08438, 09110, 09113, 09440, 09444, 10101, 10102, 11302, 11311; 11312, 15709, 15710, 15811, 15812, 17303, 17304, 17325, 17326, 17391, 17392 17435, 17436, 18413, 18414, 20948, 20949, 22627, 22628, 22884, 31191, 31311, 31312, 31411, 31412, 31414, 31511, 31512, 31514, 31612, 31712, 31721, 31741, 31871, 31812, 31911, 31912, 32211, 32212, 32213, 33311, 33512, 33514, 33651, 33711, 33712, 33811, 33812, 33813, 33814, 33815, 34111, 34112, 34114, 34352, 34411, 34412, 34511, 34513, 34711, 34712, 34713, 34714, 34715, 34715, 34717, 34791, 34811, 34812, 34813, 34814, 34815, 34882, 34914, 34935, 34937, 34981, 36033, 36034, 36811, 36812, 36813 36814 36854, 37211, 37212, 37213, 37214, 37216, 37246, 37253, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37309, 37312, 37314, 37316, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37335, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37354, 37371, 37385, 37386 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 3752137522, 37611, 37614, 37657, 37658, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37742, 37743, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37814, 37912, 37925, 37927, 38382, 38304, 38306, 38402, 38404, 38408, 38702, 38703 38704, 38801, 38802 38803, 52542, 52545, 52546

List of rescheduled trains on March 26

Train no. 05510 (Jamalpur- Saharsa)

Train no, 13152 (Jammu Tawi-Kolkata)

Train no. 05727 (Katihar-Radjikapur)

List of diverted trains on March 26