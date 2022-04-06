New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Parliament that a Joint Parcel Product (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Railways Employees Likely to Get Hike in Dearness Allowance Soon | Details Here

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that the intermediate connectivity from station-to-station shall be done through Railways.

"The JPP aims to target business-to-business and business-to-customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution, i.e., picking up from the premises of the sender, booking and door-step delivery to the recipient," he said.

The JPP by the Railways and India Post has commenced on a pilot project-basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on March 31, 2022, from Surat to Varanasi.